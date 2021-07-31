State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,505 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,666 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,922,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,550,000 after purchasing an additional 893,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,075 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,909 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

