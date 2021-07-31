State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,136 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRB opened at $73.17 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

