State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 5,700 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Insmed worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Insmed by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 93,595 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $24.60 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

