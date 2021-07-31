State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 8,200 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after acquiring an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,376,000 after purchasing an additional 367,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 307.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,080,000.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

PRLB opened at $78.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.44 and a twelve month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

