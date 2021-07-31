Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives $49.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZHF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. 2,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86. Stelco has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.