STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,211. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS has a 12-month low of $151.79 and a 12-month high of $219.54.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in STERIS by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

