Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 15,288 Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 397,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

