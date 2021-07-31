Stifel Financial Corp Invests $101,000 in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $296.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

