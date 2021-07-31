Stifel Financial Corp Invests $121,000 in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ondas by 5,989.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 137,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth $1,809,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth $926,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONDS opened at $7.93 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $269.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Derek Reisfield acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Ondas Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

