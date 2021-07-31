Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $52,000 Investment in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIN shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

KIN opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.61 million, a P/E ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,756,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680. 13.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

