Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,031 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 401,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 211,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,309 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

