Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

ELP opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.16%. Research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

