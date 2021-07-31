STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. STMicroelectronics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,350,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.