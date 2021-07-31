STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.33, but opened at $41.80. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 15,761 shares traded.

The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

