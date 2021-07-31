Stock Traders Buy High Volume of CNX Resources Put Options (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 918 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,250% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,011,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 740,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 164,075 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 4,201,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

