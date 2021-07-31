Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,834 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,549% compared to the average daily volume of 107 put options.

VIR opened at $35.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $414,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,326. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.