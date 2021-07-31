Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kinder Morgan Call Options (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 170,940 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 687% compared to the average daily volume of 21,714 call options.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,721,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,118,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.26.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

