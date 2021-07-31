StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 836 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. S&T Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $280.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.36 and a one year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

