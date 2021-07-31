StoneX Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $371.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.