StoneX Group Inc. Invests $547,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $111.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.