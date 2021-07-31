StoneX Group Inc. Invests $547,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $806,142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after purchasing an additional 262,462 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,904,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,099,000 after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,538,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $111.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

