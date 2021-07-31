StoneX Group Inc. Invests $713,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.48. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

