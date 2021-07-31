StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $567,000 Investment in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1,386.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 131,536 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KC. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

KC stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.36.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

