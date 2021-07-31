StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 1,243 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $991,465,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

