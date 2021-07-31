StoneX Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.2% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 77,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 23,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.86 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.05. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

