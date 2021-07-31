Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

Shares of STRT stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 136.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

