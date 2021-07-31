Strike (STRK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45.76 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Strike has a total market capitalization of $154.78 million and approximately $45.76 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Strike has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for $52.72 or 0.00131165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,935,747 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

