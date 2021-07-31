Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ SBBP opened at $2.39 on Friday. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $161.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.