Stryker Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical technology company will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYK. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.79.

NYSE:SYK opened at $270.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.14. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

