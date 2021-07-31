Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $270.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,653. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.14. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.79.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

