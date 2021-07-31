Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,500 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SUTNY opened at $3.36 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

