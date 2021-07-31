Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,100 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Realty Income by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 43,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O opened at $70.29 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.04.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.