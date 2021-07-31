Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $415,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 195,589 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schlumberger by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Schlumberger by 491.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 695,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 578,065 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 642,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 176,037 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.01.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.