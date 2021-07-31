Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. 181,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,134. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.61.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNCY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.