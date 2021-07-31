Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 935,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after buying an additional 49,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 456,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $21.23 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

