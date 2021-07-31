Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.25% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 193,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $30.15 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81.

