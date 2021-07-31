Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $2,186,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RFG opened at $225.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

