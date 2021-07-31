Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $266,000 in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.70. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $130.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.