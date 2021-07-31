Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,508,000 after acquiring an additional 342,668 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 73,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth $2,075,000.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

IYZ stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.