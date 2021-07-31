Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,464,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,669,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1,153.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 80,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3,543.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $73.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.