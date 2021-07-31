Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.86. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after buying an additional 1,184,345 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after buying an additional 526,760 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $19,185,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $20,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.