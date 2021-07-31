Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 4.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $61.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $38.27. 26,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,443,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

