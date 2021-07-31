SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

SPWR opened at $24.77 on Friday. SunPower has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.10.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $1,407,812 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 684.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

