Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) Insider Acquires £82,000 in Stock

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) insider Nick Winks acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £82,000 ($107,133.52).

Shares of Sureserve Group stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £141.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Sureserve Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.40 ($1.19).

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUR shares. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.