Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 2,469.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,073 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.18% of Surface Oncology worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 332,410 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 252,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 76,452 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 61,673 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SURF opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.34. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SURF. BTIG Research began coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

