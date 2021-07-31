SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,200 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 844,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SuRo Capital stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 11,106.87%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SuRo Capital will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $30.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 245.70%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,234.57%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 134.9% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 139.1% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 208,600 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSSS shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

