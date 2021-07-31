SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,200 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 844,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of SuRo Capital stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 11,106.87%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SuRo Capital will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 134.9% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 139.1% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 208,600 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on SSSS shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.
SuRo Capital Company Profile
Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.
