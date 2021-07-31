Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,553.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 96.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

