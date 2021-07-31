Susquehanna Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,553.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 96.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

