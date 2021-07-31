Susquehanna Raises Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $105.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,920,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,119,000 after buying an additional 1,197,725 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.