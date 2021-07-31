Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $162.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.92. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $130.90 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

